PM Narendra Modi to visit Varanasi today, inaugurate projects worth over Rs 1500 crore

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 15, 2021) will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 1500 crore. Ahead of his visit, PM Modi on Wednesday evening tweeted, "Tomorrow, 15th July, I will be in Kashi to inaugurate a wide range of development works worth over Rs. 1500 crore. These works will further ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Kashi and Poorvanchal."

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate various public projects and works on Thursday morning, including a 100-bed MCH wing in BHU, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on River Ganga, multi-level parking at Godauliya and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

A release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated that projects which the Prime Minister will inaugurate will be worth around Rs 744 crores and public works will be worth around Rs 839 crores.

"These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyanv," read the release by PMO.

Later in the day, PM Modi will inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance. Followed by an inspection of a Maternal and Child Health Wing, BHU in the afternoon. The release from PMO also stated that the Prime Minister will also meet with officials and medical professionals to review COVID-19 preparedness.

