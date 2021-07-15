हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate revamped railway station at Gujarat's Vadnagar, where he sold tea

PM Modi will inaugurate revamped railway station at Gujarat's Vadnagar on July 16 where he used to sell tea during his childhood. 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 16) will inaugurate a slew of key projects in Gujarat which includes a revamped railway station at his hometown Vadnagar where he used to sell tea during his childhood. The railway station building there has been given a heritage look at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore.

Other projects include gauge converted cum electrified Mahesana–Varetha line, and the newly electrified Surendranagar –Pipavav section. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Modi wrote: "At 4:30 PM tomorrow, 16th July, a range of interesting development works will be inaugurated in Gujarat. These works cover the environment, nature, railways and science."

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a host of other projects, including a five-star hotel atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station and some new attractions at Science City in Ahmedabad through video conferencing, Gujarat government officials said. Modi would flag off a Gandhinagar-Varetha MEMU train via online. 

"The Vadnagar railway station is one of the major stations which falls on that route. Since it is also part of the heritage circuit, the Ministry of Tourism spent Rs 8.5 crore to give a heritage look to the existing station building and its entry gate," he said.

PM Modi's father Damodardas Modi had a tea stall inside the Vadnagar railway station. During his younger days, the PM used to help his father sell tea at the station.

