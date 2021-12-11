PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project in UP's Balrampur today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Saryu Nahar National Project on Saturday (December 11, 2021) in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur at around 1 pm.

As per the release issued by the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), the work on the project started in 1978 but due to lack of continuity of budgetary support, interdepartmental coordination and adequate monitoring, it got delayed and was not completed even after nearly four decades.

"Prime Minister`s vision for farmer welfare and empowerment, and his commitment to prioritize long pending projects of national importance, brought much-needed focus on the project," PMO stated.

Earlier, on Friday, the prime minister took it to Twitter to announce his presence in Uttar Pradesh today and wrote, "I would be in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, 11th December for a very special programme- the inauguration of the Saryu Nahar National Project. This project will solve irrigation-related problems in Eastern UP and help our hardworking farmers."

The swift work on the Saryu Nahar National Project during the last four years is in line with our Government’s commitment to complete long-pending projects and also harness our water resources for the benefit of our farmers and to further ‘Ease of Living.' — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2021

The release revealed that the project was brought under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana with the target to complete it in a time-bound manner in 2016.

"In this endeavour, innovative solutions were found for new land acquisition to construct new canals and fill the critical gaps in the project, and also for resolving the pending litigation related to the previous land acquisitions. The renewed focus on the project has resulted in the project being completed in only about four years," PMO said.

Notably, Saryu Nahar National Project has been built with a total cost of more than Rs 9,800 crore, out of which more than Rs 4,600 crore was provisioned in the last four years.

This project will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of over 6200 villages. It will benefit nine districts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh namely - Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur and Maharajganj.

(With ANI inputs)

