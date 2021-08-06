हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to interact with beneficiaries of PMGKAY in Madhya Pradesh on August 7

An intensive campaign to create more awareness about the scheme is being conducted by the state government so that no eligible person is left out.

PM Narendra Modi to interact with beneficiaries of PMGKAY in Madhya Pradesh on August 7
File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Madhya Pradesh on August 7, 2021, at 11 AM, via video conferencing.

An intensive campaign to create more awareness about the scheme is being conducted by the state government so that no eligible person is left out.

The state will celebrate August 7, 2021 as Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana Day, informed an official release by the Prime Minister`s office. Under PMGKAY, 4.83 crore beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh are getting free ration from over 25,000 fair-price shops.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and CM Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan will be present on the occasion.

The event will also witness the participation of Ministers and officials of the food sector from the states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, Haryana, and Goa.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Gujarat and said this scheme has reduced the worries of the poor and increased their confidence.

"Today, under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the free ration is being distributed to lakhs of families of Gujarat. This free ration reduces the worries of the poor in this time of the global pandemic and increases their confidence," the Prime Minister had said.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the Prime Minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19.

