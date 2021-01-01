हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for 1,144 houses for EWS category in Rajkot

Under the LHP project, the central government will be building over 1,000 houses each in six cities - Indore, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala, Lucknow and Rajkot.

ANI photo

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone on Friday (January 1) via video conferencing for 1,144 houses for people from the EWS category to be built at Rajkot under the Centre's 'light house project' (LHP), the Gujarat government said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be present at Rajkot as the chief guest of the programme, a government release said here. Houses for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) are being built under the LHP project to provide shelter to the urban poor using green construction technology, it said.

During the function, the central government will also confer awards to Gujarat under various categories for its performance in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to provide houses to the poor, the release said.

Earlier in the day, Modi laid the foundation stone for the upcoming All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campus in Rajkot via video link.

Back-to-back programmes of the prime minister in Rajkot related to various projects come ahead of elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat, including Rajkot, which are likely to be held in February.

Apart from municipal corporations, several other local bodies like municipalities and district panhcayats will also have elections during the same time.

