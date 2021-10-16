PM Narendra Modi to open 7 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh on October 25: Yogi Adityanath

Siddharthnagar/Gorakhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate seven new medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh from Siddharthnagar district on October 25, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday (October 16).

The Chief Minister, who was in Siddharthnagar to review the preparations for the PM's visit, said a new golden chapter of health care facilities will start on October 25 when PM Modi will inaugurate seven new medical colleges from the land of Buddha.

Apart from the medical college in Siddharthnagar, six other medical colleges to be inaugurated by the PM are in Deoria, Etah, Hardoi, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Pratapgarh.

While talking to newspersons after inspecting the venue of PM's programme in Siddharthnagar at the newly constructed Madhav Prasad Tripathi state autonomous medical college, the CM said his government is committed to provide best health care to the people and is forming a chain of medical colleges in the entire state.

As many as 700 MBBS seats will increase in this academic session in Uttar Pradesh after the inauguration of seven medical colleges and it will be a record, Adityanath said.

"In the coming years, there will be no dearth of doctors in the state," he said.

The Deoria medical college has been named after Maharshi Devraha Baba, Ghazipur medical college after Maharshi Vishwamitra, Mirzapur medical college after Ma Vindhyavasini, Pratapgarh medical college after Dr Sonelal Patel and Etah medical college after Virangna Avanti Bai Lodhi, he said.

Two years ago, the construction of a medical college was announced in Siddharthnagar district and now it is ready. It is named after BJP's first state unit president and Jana Sangh leader Madhav Prasad Tripathi, popularly known as Madhav Babu, he said, adding that all the seven medical colleges have got necessary approval and from this academic session itself admissions in MBBS will start through NEET.

Tripathi was a resident of Bansi assembly constituency of Siddharthnagar.

The CM also said there was earlier only BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur-Basti zone but now AIIMS is almost ready and hopefully will be inaugurated by PM Modi in the coming 1.5 months.

Adityanath, who also held a meeting with public representatives and officials on the preparations for the arrival of the PM, said health services have improved in UP. Three to five life supporting ambulances are available in every district of the state, he said.

These seven new medical colleges will not only help the people of nearby districts but also neighbouring Nepal, he added.

