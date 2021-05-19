PM Narendra Modi to visit Gujarat, Diu today to review situation and damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday (May 19, 2021) to review the situation and damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae.

In Gujarat, PM Modi will conduct an aerial survey of the areas of Amreli, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar districts that have been several affected by Cyclone Tauktae, which made landfall in Gujarat on Monday night.

The Prime Minister will also hold a review meeting with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and top officials of the state in Ahmedabad.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, Cyclone Tauktae will weaken into a Depression in the next few hours.

In a weather bulletin released at 1 AM, the IMD stated, "The Deep Depression 'Tauktae' (pronounced as Tau'Te) over Gujarat region moved north-northeastwards with a speed of about 20 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 2330 hours IST of May 18, 2021, near latitude 24.0°N and longitude 73.0°E, about 110 km north-northeast of Ahmedabad."

"The remnant of the system is very likely to move further northeastwards across Rajasthan to west Uttar Pradesh during May 19 and 20," the IMD added.

The IMD also gave a rainfall warning and predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls isolated places very likely over Gujarat region and Saurashtra during next 12 hours.

Tauktae, notably, stands to be the strongest storm to impact Gujarat in over two decades.

It also battered several parts of the coastal states of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala and left behind a trail of destruction, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, before weakening on landfall in Gujarat.

Cyclone Tauktae has so far reportedly claimed over 29 lives.

(With agency inputs)