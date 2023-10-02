trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2669912
Police Trying To Root Out Fear From Common Man’s Heart In Kashmir: Special DG RR Swain

Talking to reporters, the special DG (CID) said that J&K police are fighting against the 'organised' enemies who have outside support and influence.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 03:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jammu and Kashmir police’s Special Director General (CID) RR Swain today said that the police is trying its every bit to root out fear from the common man’s heart and mind to ensure that the fight against those who promote violence comes purely for the general public. Talking to reporters, the special DG (CID) said that J&K police are fighting against the 'organised' enemies who have outside support and influence.

“Fight people who promote violence needs an extra bit of valour and that is found within the J&K police. Challenges before J&K police are quite different from what other forces are facing. We are fighting this battle quietly, silently for the common man who is sitting in a far-off village. Our fight is for small farmers, lawyers, Khateebs and small journalists or for that matter a common man who respects and abides by the law,'' he said.

The DG added that a distinction needed to be made between peace-loving people and those whose ulterior motive is violence. "So, our fight is against those projecting violence. Our fight is for the public and our endeavour is to root out the level of fear from the common man’s heart and mind," he said.

J&K Police had organised a massive marathon which saw a huge participation. The event coincided with Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. 

