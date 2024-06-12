Advertisement
Jawan Injured As Fresh Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Doda, Fourth Terror Attack In Three Days

J&K Terror Attack: Security forces retaliated after hearing reports of gunfire from Bhalesa's Kota top area at 7:41 p.m. A fierce gunfight between the forces and the terrorists was going on when last reports were received.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 10:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Doda Encounter: A policeman was hurt on Wednesday night when terrorists opened fire on a search party in a village in the Gandoh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. Security forces retaliated after hearing reports of gunfire from Bhalesa's Kota top area at 7:41 p.m., they said. A fierce gunfight between the forces and the terrorists was going on when last reports were received.

In order to strengthen the cordon, reinforcements have been rushed to the location. This was the fourth terror-related incident in three days in Jammu and Kashmir, and the second in Doda in the previous 24 hours. Five members of the Rashtriya Rifles and a Special Police Officer were injued in a terrorist attack in Chattargalla Pass earlier on Tuesday evening.

Another incident occurred late on Tuesday in the Kathua district, where security forces killed a suspected terrorist from Pakistan. A second terrorist was shot and killed on Wednesday, ending the overnight encounter, but a CRPF jawan was killed in the process.

Terrorists attacked a pilgrimage bus on Sunday in Reasi, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, leaving nine people dead and 41 injured.

