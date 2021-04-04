Poll rigging: What happened on Nandigram polling day, EC explains point-by-point

New Delhi: Election Commission of India (ECI) has sent a point-by-point response to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's letter alleging that there was a complete breakdown of law and order during the second phase of voting in Nandigram on April 1.

The TMC supremo went up against Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP from Nandigram in the second phase of the Bengal assembly polls. She had also dialled Governor Jagdeep Dhankar from Nandigram, alleging that there is a complete breakdown of law and order.

Responding to her allegation, Election Commission has written a point-by-point reply to the Chief Minister. The letter by Umesh Sinha, Election Commission of India, referring to her hand-written letter citing alleged going-on at polling station No. 7 Boyal Maktab Primary School, Nandigram Assembly Constituency, said, the EC said that allegations made against Border Security Force (BSF) jawans deployed at polling stations in Nandigram are "not correct".

The EC letter said that by 1.45 pm when Mamata Banerjee reached the polling station No. 7, the "supporters of boot BJP and AITC gathered outside the premises of polling booth and the situation started becoming tense."

The EC letter also added that relevant CCTV footage is available with the Commission to prove that there was no wrongdoing in the process.

