हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Election Commission

Poll rigging: What happened on Nandigram polling day, EC explains point-by-point

The TMC supremo, Mamata Banerjee', went up against Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP from Nandigram in the second phase of the West Bengal assembly polls.

Poll rigging: What happened on Nandigram polling day, EC explains point-by-point
File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: Election Commission of India (ECI) has sent a point-by-point response to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's letter alleging that there was a complete breakdown of law and order during the second phase of voting in Nandigram on April 1. 

The TMC supremo went up against Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP from Nandigram in the second phase of the Bengal assembly polls. She had also dialled Governor Jagdeep Dhankar from Nandigram, alleging that there is a complete breakdown of law and order.

Responding to her allegation, Election Commission has written a point-by-point reply to the Chief Minister. The letter by Umesh Sinha, Election Commission of India, referring to her hand-written letter citing alleged going-on at polling station No. 7 Boyal Maktab Primary School, Nandigram Assembly Constituency, said, the EC said that allegations made against Border Security Force (BSF) jawans deployed at polling stations in Nandigram are "not correct".

The EC letter said that by 1.45 pm when Mamata Banerjee reached the polling station No. 7, the "supporters of boot BJP and AITC gathered outside the premises of polling booth and the situation started becoming tense." 

 

The EC letter also added that relevant CCTV footage is available with the Commission to prove that there was no wrongdoing in the process.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Election CommissionCM Mamata BanerjeeState election 2021Assembly election
Next
Story

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Bhagwati Singh dies, ex-Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav expresses condolences

Must Watch

PT3M56S

COVID-19: Corona 'uncontrollable' in Maharashtra