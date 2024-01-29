trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715290
NewsIndia
RAJYA SABHA POLLS

Polling For 56 Rajya Sabha Seats In 15 States To Be Held On February 27: ECI

As per the official note, the term of office of 56 members of the Council of States elected from 15 states is due to expire on their retirement in April 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 04:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Polling For 56 Rajya Sabha Seats In 15 States To Be Held On February 27: ECI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Polling For 56 Rajya Sabha Seats In 15 States To Be Held On February 27: ECI

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 States, the polls for which will be held on February 27. The apex poll body made this announcement through an official release titled "Biennial elections to the Council of States to fill the seats of members retiring in April 2024" setting the stage for a significant democratic event.

As per the official note, the term of office of 56 members of the Council of States elected from 15 states is due to expire on their retirement in April 2024.

The states where the Rajya Sabha polls are slated to take place include Uttar Pradesh (10), Maharashtra (6), Bihar (6), West Bengal (5), Madhya Pradesh (5), Gujarat (4), Karnataka (4), Andhra Pradesh (3), Telangana (3), Rajasthan (3), Odisha (3), Uttarakhand (1), Chhattisgarh (1), Haryana (1), and Himachal Pradesh (1).

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, and BJP President JP Nadda are among several Rajya Sabha MPs who are set to retire soon.

The highest number of members, i.e. 10, will be retiring from the state of Uttar Pradesh on April 2, 2024, said the press note. Both Maharashtra and Bihar have 6 members retiring on April 2, 2024. Meanwhile, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh will each have 5 members retiring on the same date.

Both Karnataka and Gujarat will witness the retirement of 4 members on April 2, 2024. According to the press note, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and Rajasthan, each have three members retiring. While members from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are retiring on April 2, 2024, the members from Odisha and Rajasthan are retiring on April 3, 2024.

Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will each witness the retirement of one member on April 2, 2024. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance
DNA Video
Republic Day Parade: DNA: Women display motorcycle daredevil stunts
DNA Video
DNA: 'ASI certified truth' of ancient temple in Gyanvapi Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: What ASI report on Gyanvapi survey revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple