Poonch Terror Attack Update: Police Arrests Two Militants, Recovers Ammunitions

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and recovered four hand grenades, 90 bullets of AK-47 and other ammunition from a hideout and the houses of arrested terrorist associates at Mendhar subdivision in Poonch. A statement issued reads the arrested OGWs have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmed and Nisar Ahmed in a case registered after April 20 terror attack on an Army truck in Bhata Dhurian in which five army personnel lost their lives and another got injured.

The official said that an operation was launched by police after interrogation of the accused person on the disclosure of Nisar Ahmed and Mushtaq Ahmed. The duo has been booked under various sections of the IPC, Indian Arms Act and the UAPA Act. The official said that during the search in the house of Mushtaq Ahmed, two Chinese grenades, one AK-47 magazine, 30 bullets of AK rifle, one hammer and chisel used for construction of the hideout and a Pakistan-made cigarette packet have been recovered.

From the house of arrested OGW Nisar Ahmed, police said, two Chinese grenades, 60 AK bullets, two AK magazines and Rs 19,000 cash have been recovered. Similarly, from the hideout used by terrorists, the recovered material include two blankets, one damaged magazine, 24 AK bullets, one tape recorder, one plastic sheet, two steel plates, some medicines, dry fruit wrappers, chips and biscuits. Police informed that further investigation into the matter is going on.

Apart from this, security forces had already launched operation “Trinetra” in the area where Para Commando and helicopters have been pushed into the service to flush out the hiding terrorists who carried the Poonch attack and later ambushed the commando killing a total of 10 soldiers. In an ongoing operation, security forces had managed to kill 1 terrorist and recovered huge arms and ammunition from him.

Jammu Kashmir is on high alert after the Poonch ambush attack and given the G20 meeting in Kashmir starting on the 22nd of May. LoC (line of control) and international borders are being patrolled day and night to ensure that no terrorists can infiltrate or terrorists across the border can’t push any kind of arms and ammunition into Indian territory.