Pramod Sawant takes charge as Goa CM; floor test on Wednesday

Pramod Sawant, who was sworn-in as Goa's chief minister in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, took charge at his office around noon on the same day.

Sawant was chosen to be the next Goa CM after the death of Manohar Parrikar on Sunday. Parrikar, a four-time CM, was suffering from pancreatic ailment since February of 2018. He was cremated with full state honours.

While the entire country mourned Parrikar's death, a political tussle ensued with Cogress staking claim to form the government even as BJP and its allies debated on who would replace Parrikar. Sawant, Speaker in the Goa Assembly and a staunch BJP loyalist, was eventually picked for the post with Goa Forward Party's Vijai Sardesai and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party's Sudin Dhavalikar as his deputies.

A floor test now awaits in the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly.