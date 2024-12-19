Pratap Sarangi, Mukesh Rajput Hospitalised After Rahul Gandhi Allegedly Pushed BJP MPs In Parliament Showdown

New Delhi: The political row over Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar intensified on Thursday, leading to a dramatic protest by the Opposition atop Parliament's 'Makar Dwar.' The incident allegedly involved Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pushing two BJP MPs, leaving them injured. BJP’s Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured in the scuffle in the Parliament premises.

BJP MP Mukesh Rajput is in serious condition after sustaining injuries. He is admitted to the ICU at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, ANI reported. Sarangi was hospitalised too after the clash near Makar Dwar.

Pratap Chandra Sarangi got injured in the head. He claimed, “Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down. I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me."

Responding to allegations of BJP MPs, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha alleged that BJP MPs were trying to block the parliament building’s entrance and were pushing him. "I was trying to enter Parliament and the BJP MPs were stopping me, pushing me and threatening me," Rahul Gandhi told reporters after the incident.

When asked if Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi were also pushed, he said, "It has happened but we don't get bothered with this pushing around."

"This is the entry to Parliament. We have a right to go inside, and the BJP members were stopping us," he added, pointing to the Makar Dwar.

Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge, addressing the Lok Sabha Speaker, alleged that BJP MPs physically pushed him near the Makar Dwar, causing him to lose balance and forcing him to sit on the ground. He urged the Speaker to order an inquiry into the incident, calling it an assault not just on him but also on the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and the Congress president, reported PTI.

The uproar over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Congress intensified on Wednesday. Several INDIA bloc MPs, including Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in the Parliament premises. They demanded Shah's apology, alleging his remarks insulted B.R. Ambedkar.

Protesting INDIA bloc MPs confronted BJP MPs near Parliament's Makar Dwar. Both sides raised slogans, attempting to outshout each other. As MPs moved towards the Parliament building, a melee broke out.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day amid continuous uproar by treasury, opposition benches over Ambedkar issue.