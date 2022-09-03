New Delhi: The President of India Droupadi Murmu attended the closing ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations organized to mark 60 years of the establishment of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Saturday, September 3. The Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan also graced the event as the Chief Guest. President Murmu also inaugurated the event.

Prof. Rangan Banerjee, the Director of IIT Delhi welcomed the President and presented her with a portrait of her by one of the bright college students. A research and innovation park, designed for the students, by IIT to further promote technological innovations was also inaugurated by President Murmu. She also inaugurated a technology exhibition that showcased the work done by the students on technology.

While addressing the students and dignitaries present there, the President claimed that the 75 years after the country gained its freedom, IITs had made a substantial contribution to technology and have been the cornerstone, paving the way for India’s technological success.

Congratulating the present students and faculty of the college, the President acknowledged the contribution of IITs to the development of India. She also stressed the fact that the educational institutes of the country should be future-ready. The first tribal women President of India also stated that India has a vibrant talent pool that still remains undiscovered.

Addressing the gathering the President said, “India has a great talent pool which is yet to be fully tapped. We need to make our institutes future ready with new teaching and learning metrics, pedagogy and content.” Calling it the pride of India, she said, “Their story is the story of independent India."

Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan was also present on the occasion. Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the gathering and mentioned how he receives numerous incessant letters from Educational Institutions of various developing and developed nations, every week, wanting to join the IITs. The president was addressing the closing ceremony of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.