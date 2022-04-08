New Delhi: A video of a saffron-clad seer allegedly delivering a hate speech and issuing a "rape threat" surfaced on social media on Thursday (April 7, 2022). In the video, which soon went viral on social media, a priest can be heard threatening to kidnap and rape Muslim women.

According to PTI reports, the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter after the video was massively shared on social media.

The two-minute video containing the hate speech is said to have been recorded on April 2. In the video, Mahant Bajrang Muni Das, who is from Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Khairabad town, can be seen taking out a procession on the occasion of Navratri and Hindu New Year.

As the video progresses, Bajrang Das Muni can be heard saying in the video that if any Hindu girl is teased by a man belonging to a particular community, he would himself rape a woman of that community.

"I am telling this to you with all the love that if a single Hindu girl is teased by you in Khairabad, I will openly bring your daughter and daughter-in-law out of your home and rape her," he said in the video.

— Sitapur Police (@sitapurpolice) April 7, 2022

Bajrang Das Muni also made some more objectionable comments in the video.

Six days after the incident, when the video surfaced on social media, the police initiated a probe under Additional Superintendent of Police North Rajiv Dikshit.

“Investigation by Additional Superintendent of Police is in progress. Legal action will be taken as per rules on the basis of the facts and evidence,” Sitapur Police tweeted.

Meanwhile, several social media users have also called for action against the religious leader.

