हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Priest issues rape threat to Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur as crowd cheers, probe ordered

"I am telling this to you with all the love that if a single Hindu girl is teased by you in Khairabad, I will openly bring your daughter and daughter-in-law out of your home and rape her," Bajrang Das Muni said in the video.

Priest issues rape threat to Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur as crowd cheers, probe ordered

New Delhi: A video of a saffron-clad seer allegedly delivering a hate speech and issuing a "rape threat" surfaced on social media on Thursday (April 7, 2022). In the video, which soon went viral on social media, a priest can be heard threatening to kidnap and rape Muslim women. 

According to PTI reports, the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter after the video was massively shared on social media. 

The two-minute video containing the hate speech is said to have been recorded on April 2. In the video, Mahant Bajrang Muni Das, who is from Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Khairabad town, can be seen taking out a procession on the occasion of Navratri and Hindu New Year.

As the video progresses, Bajrang Das Muni can be heard saying in the video that if any Hindu girl is teased by a man belonging to a particular community, he would himself rape a woman of that community.

"I am telling this to you with all the love that if a single Hindu girl is teased by you in Khairabad, I will openly bring your daughter and daughter-in-law out of your home and rape her," he said in the video.

Bajrang Das Muni also made some more objectionable comments in the video. 

Six days after the incident, when the video surfaced on social media, the police initiated a probe under Additional Superintendent of Police North Rajiv Dikshit.

“Investigation by Additional Superintendent of Police is in progress. Legal action will be taken as per rules on the basis of the facts and evidence,” Sitapur Police tweeted. 

Meanwhile, several social media users have also called for action against the religious leader. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshSitapurHate speechNavratriHindu New YearSitapur PoliceHindu priestMuslim womenTwitterSocial media
Next
Story

CM Yogi Adityanath’s bulldozers working overtime to demolish illegal properties of criminals, corrupt officials

Must Watch

PT9M45S

Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Murtaza's Honey Trap Connection Revealed