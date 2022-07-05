New Delhi: Mukul Roy's son Subhranshu Roy has been named in the primary recruitment scam. It is alleged that when he was in the Trinamool Congress, MLA Subhranshu Roy had recommended a few primary teachers with his letterhead. None of the names that were recommended could pass the 2014 TET (2014 Primary TET). A case has been filed in the Calcutta High Court in this regard. The case was filed by BJP's lawyer Tarunjyoti Tiwari. The case was heard by a division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned here that Justice Avijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court has already ordered a CBI inquiry into the appointment of primary teachers.

This time, the names of political leaders have been involved in the appointments. The case filed by BJP leader Tarunjyoti Tewari claims that Trinamool MLAs have written their names on their letter heads and recommended unqualified candidates for primary job seekers. The letter written on the pads of three such Trinamool MLAs was handed over to the court today.

It is alleged that the ruling party's MLAs have made a long list of candidates and made recommendations. State Fisheries Minister Akhil Giri, Hagali's Balagarh MLA Aseem Majhi and Mukul Roy's son, former Bijepur MLA Subhranshu Roy, had made the recommendations on the letter head. The documents of the recommendation letter have been submitted to the division bench of the Chief Justice.

At the end of the hearing, the court has suspended the verdict, and in the end, all the parties are watching what the court decides.

