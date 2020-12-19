हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to deliver key address at ASSOCHAM foundation week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address industry leaders at an ASSOCAM Foundation Week programme

PM Narendra Modi to deliver key address at ASSOCHAM foundation week

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address industry leaders at an ASSOCAM Foundation Week programme on Saturday (December 19). The theme of the ASSOCHAM programme will be 'India's resilience: Atmanirbhar roadmap towards $5 trillion economy'

ASSOCHAM Secretary General Deepak Sood said, "As a spirited nation, India has braved the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

While the global health crisis affected all the major economies, India's resolve to reach an inspirational ambition of $5 trillion economy remains unshaken under the strong leadership of the Prime Minister."

Narendra ModiAssochamCOVID-19Coronavirus
