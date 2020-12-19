PM Narendra Modi to deliver key address at ASSOCHAM foundation week

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address industry leaders at an ASSOCAM Foundation Week programme on Saturday (December 19). The theme of the ASSOCHAM programme will be 'India's resilience: Atmanirbhar roadmap towards $5 trillion economy'

ASSOCHAM Secretary General Deepak Sood said, "As a spirited nation, India has braved the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

While the global health crisis affected all the major economies, India's resolve to reach an inspirational ambition of $5 trillion economy remains unshaken under the strong leadership of the Prime Minister."

