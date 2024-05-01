Properties Of Seven Terrorists Handlers, Currently In Pakistan, Attached In Baramulla: Police

Police in Baramulla announced today that they have attached multiple properties belonging to the handlers of seven terrorists currently residing in Pakistan who have been active since the 1990s, maintaining communication with active terrorists in the valley and instructing them to carry out anti-India activities.

According to a police spokesperson, "Properties of seven terrorist handlers, currently in Pakistan, have been attached in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district." The spokesperson stated that this action was taken following the receipt of an attachment order issued by the Honorable Additional Sessions Court in Baramulla.

The attached properties, totaling 8 Kanals, 6 Marlas, and 2 Sersai of land worth lakhs of rupees, are owned by militant handlers based in Pakistan. They were identified by the police as Sajad Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohammad, a resident of Bardan; Irshad Ahmad Khan, son of Abdul Aziz, a resident of Pringal; Gulla Mochi, son of Gama Mochi, a resident of Limber; Mohammad Aslam Khan, son of Shah Zaman, a resident of Pringal; Mohammad Beigh, son of Abdul Gani, a resident of Ijara; Khalid Mir, son of Ayoub Mir, a resident of Hiller Peerniyan; and Rafiq Ahmad Bakerwal, son of Shamus Din, a resident of Limber.

The police spokesperson clarified that this action was taken under sections of the 88 CRPC and is connected with case FIR No.02/2008 under sections 2/3 EIMCO Act, 120 B, 121, 124 RPC, and 19 UA (P) Act of PS Boniyar.

"The properties were identified as belonging to absconders during an investigation/enquiry conducted by the Police. This operation underscores the Police's commitment to combating militant activities," the spokesperson added.