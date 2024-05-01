Advertisement
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Properties Of Seven Terrorists Handlers, Currently In Pakistan, Attached In Baramulla: Police

The attached properties, totaling 8 Kanals, 6 Marlas, and 2 Sersai of land worth lakhs of rupees, are owned by militant handlers based in Pakistan.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: May 01, 2024, 02:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Properties Of Seven Terrorists Handlers, Currently In Pakistan, Attached In Baramulla: Police

Police in Baramulla announced today that they have attached multiple properties belonging to the handlers of seven terrorists currently residing in Pakistan who have been active since the 1990s, maintaining communication with active terrorists in the valley and instructing them to carry out anti-India activities.

According to a police spokesperson, "Properties of seven terrorist handlers, currently in Pakistan, have been attached in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district." The spokesperson stated that this action was taken following the receipt of an attachment order issued by the Honorable Additional Sessions Court in Baramulla.

The attached properties, totaling 8 Kanals, 6 Marlas, and 2 Sersai of land worth lakhs of rupees, are owned by militant handlers based in Pakistan. They were identified by the police as Sajad Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohammad, a resident of Bardan; Irshad Ahmad Khan, son of Abdul Aziz, a resident of Pringal; Gulla Mochi, son of Gama Mochi, a resident of Limber; Mohammad Aslam Khan, son of Shah Zaman, a resident of Pringal; Mohammad Beigh, son of Abdul Gani, a resident of Ijara; Khalid Mir, son of Ayoub Mir, a resident of Hiller Peerniyan; and Rafiq Ahmad Bakerwal, son of Shamus Din, a resident of Limber.

The police spokesperson clarified that this action was taken under sections of the 88 CRPC and is connected with case FIR No.02/2008 under sections 2/3 EIMCO Act, 120 B, 121, 124 RPC, and 19 UA (P) Act of PS Boniyar.

"The properties were identified as belonging to absconders during an investigation/enquiry conducted by the Police. This operation underscores the Police's commitment to combating militant activities," the spokesperson added.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: This call is fatal!
DNA Video
DNA: AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine may cause blood clotting
DNA Video
DNA: Are Hindus of Bengal in Fear?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind Amit Shah's Fake Video?
DNA Video
DNA: RBI Guidelines for Loan Recovery
DNA Video
DNA: After Surat, another jolt to Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Why Uttarakhand is prone to forest fires?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world afraid of snowfall in scorching heat?
DNA Video
DNA: Are terrorists planning to do something big?
DNA Video
DNA: Can You Get HIV From a Tattoo?