PSEB Class 12 Result 2021 DECLARED at pseb.ac.in, here’s direct link to download result

New Delhi: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali declared results for class 12 today in the afternoon. The Punjab board announced class 12 results at 2:30 pm today. Now the students will be able to check their scorecard at the board’s official website- pseb.ac.in.

The students can also check their scores via SMS. To get the Punjab Board 12 result 2021 on your mobile through SMS, type ‘PB12Roll Number’ and send it to 5676750.

Over 3.18 lakh students were eagerly waiting for PSEB 12th Result 2021. The Punjab board had cancelled the examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board had decided to announce the result according to alternative criteria. This criterion will take into account the performance of a student in classes 10, 11 and 12, while computing the final scores.

PSEB Class 12 Result 2021: How to check

Step 1- Visit the official site- pseb.ac.in

Step 2- Click on the “Punjab Board 12th results” link

Step 3- Enter your details as asked like roll number and date of birth.

Step 4- Click on submit.

Step 5- Your Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Download and print a copy of the same for future references.

Additionally, the Students need to note that if they are not satisfied with their results they will be given an option to sit for special exams as well this time. The details on special exams will be updated here and on the official site, once known.

