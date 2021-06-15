हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Puducherry lockdown

Puducherry extends lockdown till June 21, check new relaxations implemented

File photo

Puducherry: The Puducherry government on Monday (June 14) announced an extension of COVID-induced lockdown upto June 21 with additional relaxations.

According to an order issued by Secretary Revenue and Rehabilitation Ashok Kumar, night curfew will continue from 10 pm to 5 am till June 21, news agency ANI reported..

Restaurants and bar facilities within the hotels, lodges and guest houses and also other standalone eateries have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity from 9 am upto 5 pm by strictly abiding COVID appropriate behaviour during the lockdown.

Distilleries/breweries have been permitted to function by strictly following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) already issued by the Government pertaining to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The tea shops and juice shops have also been permitted to operate from 9 am upto 5 pm by strictly following COVID appropriate behaviour in/in front of their premises.

Marriage related gatherings will be permitted but with guests not exceeding 25, while funeral or last rites are permitted with participants not exceeding 20.

Moreover, industrial establishments, manufacturing centres and construction activities are permitted under specific guidelines.

Only retail liquor including Arrack vends are allowed to operate from 9 am to 5 pm.

All private offices shall function from 9 am to 6pm by following COVID appropriate behaviour and ensure 100 per cent vaccination of all eligible staff, the officials said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Puducherry has 5,331 active cases of COVID-19.

