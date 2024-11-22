Punjab News: Cops Bust Arms Smuggling Module, 6 Arrested In Amritsar

Amritsar: Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted trans-border arms smuggling module backed by foreign based smugglers with the arrest of six persons, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Friday. DGP Gaurav Yadav further said 10 pistols including three sophisticated 9MM Glock pistols along with 10 cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused persons.

Those arrested have been identified as Vinod Kumar alias Rangeela of Putlighar, Yuvraj Singh and Surkhap Singh of village Roriwala in Amritsar, Jugraj Singh alias Jaggu of Plah Sahib road in Amristar, Amritpal Singh of village Sherpur in Batala and Prabhdeep Singh alias Harman of village Mumrai in Batala, a press release said. DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused have been in contact with foreign-based smuggler, who has been pushing huge consignments of weapons into Indian territory via drones and other means.

He said that further investigations are going on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case. Sharing more details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that following reliable inputs about the involvement of accused Amritpal in smuggling of weapons, police teams from CIA Amritsar laid a trap and arrested him along with Prabhdeep from Batala road in Amritsar. On their disclosure, police have recovered two 9MM Glock pistols and five .32 bore pistols along with six cartridges from the location pinpointed by them near Verka Bye Pass.

In another operation based on intel-inputs about the illegal weapon smuggling, Commissioner Bhullar said that police teams nabbed accused Jugraj Singh along with his three accomplices from the backside Khalsa College and upon their disclosure recovered one Glock pistol and two .32 bore pistols along with four cartridges concealed at an isolated location at the back side of Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar. Further investigations are on and more arrests and recoveries are expected in coming days, he said.

In this regard, two separate cases including Fir No.184 dated 21-11-2024 u/s 25 Arms Act and section 111(1)(2)(3)(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Police Station Cantonment Amritsar and FIR No 101 dated 21-11-2024 under section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Verka has been registered, the release said.