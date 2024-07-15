In 2007, the Ministry of Science and Technology launched the "Purple Revolution" as part of the Aroma Mission. Today, lavender is cultivated in more than 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, due to which the income of farmers has increased five times compared to before. The climatic conditions of Jammu and Kashmir are similar to those of Europe. The mild climate and high altitude soil make it suitable for growing lavender.





Lavender, or Lavendula, is an evergreen plant cultivated in many places for its essential oil. It has a wonderful smell and not only now, but it is also believed that the ancient Romans used it in their baths. Bulgaria, France and Spain are certainly mentioned among the countries that grow it, but let's say that India is also steadily moving forward in this race. In just two years, India produced more than 500 tons of essential oil, which would be worth about 600 million.Lavender essential oil has many uses, such as lavender massage oil, lavender incense, lavender face wash, lavender scrub and lavender perfume. It is said that it is not only a beauty product, but also related to drugs and medicines (pharmaceuticals). Lavender definitely has something for everyone.Let us tell you that some creatures cannot use it at all. Yes, we are talking about monkeys here. They do not harm lavender plants. They just smell it, relax and leave. After all, who would have thought that the solution to this problem for farmers would be to grow something that smells amazing.It would not be wrong to say that India has revolutionized the global market of essential oils. With India's contribution, this market has grown to around 70 million. According to industry experts, Indian farmers and aroma companies are at the forefront of production and export of several types of essential oils.