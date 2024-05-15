As Rahul Gandhi was unavailable for INDIA alliance press meet today due to his campaign in Odisha, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addressed a joint press meet launching a scathing attack on the BJP. Addressing the press conference in Lucknow, the two leaders claimed that the BJP has been voted out in the first four phases. Kharge also promised to double the free ration being given to poor people.

"BJP is coming down in all four phases, count down has begun for them. BJP has no answer for paper leaks and unemployment. They have shown false dreams in the name of investment, the Defence Expo and advertised fake things in G-20 meetings," said Akhilesh Yadav.

"ये सरकार नौकरी नहीं देना चाहती है, नौकरी न देने से नौजवानों का एक तिहाई जीवन बर्बाद हो गय़ा। किसान नौजवान, व्यापारी बीजेपी की पुरानी कहानी सुन सुन के थक चुके हैं।"



- माननीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी, संयुक्त प्रेसवार्ता, लखनऊ pic.twitter.com/tFgOhTO0VH — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) May 15, 2024

Yadav went on to congratulate people for the 'golden period' after June 4, the election counting day. "I want to congratulate people from the press for the golden period beginning on June 4, that will be a day of 'freedom of press'. BJP is tangled in its own negative narrative...INDIA alliance will win 79 seats in Uttar Pradesh, there is the fight in just one seat that is in 'Quito'," said Yadav.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the fight this time is to protect democracy. "We all should work together to protect the future, democracy and the constitution of the country otherwise we will become slaves again. If there won't be a democracy but autocracy and dictatorship, how will you elect someone with your ideology? Wherever any big leader of the BJP is contesting, opposition party leaders are being stopped from filing nominations," said Kharge.

To counter the Narendra Modi government's PMGK Anna Yojana, Kharge said that if INDIA bloc comes to power, it would provide 10kg free ration every month to poor, instead of 5kg by the current dispensation.

Mallikarjun Kharge further said that in the first four phases of elections, INDIA alliance is in a strong position and people have decided to let go PM Modi. "On June 4, the INDIA alliance will form the government. This is a very important parliamentary election due to which the future of the country will be created and the coming generations will be kept safe. We all should work together to build the future of the country and save the Constitution and democracy. That's why we are all working together for you," said Kharge.