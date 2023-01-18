Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre again, says 'demonetisation, GST and farm laws were meant to benefit PM Modi's millionaire friends'

Shimla: The Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning with the senior Congress leader targeting the BJP-RSS combine again and accusing it of spreading hatred, violence and fear in the country. "All the policies of the Union government - demonetisation, GST and anti-farm laws - were aimed at benefiting three-four multi-millionaires," Rahul Gandhi said, addressing people gathered to participate in the march and welcome him to Himachal Pradesh.

"Welfare of farmers, the youth and workers was not on the agenda," he added.

Before yatra,we tried to raise issues in Parliament. But they don't let us raise issues there. We can't do that even through India's institutions, be it judiciary or press, they're all under pressure by BJP-RSS. So, we started yatra from Kanniyakumari: Rahul Gandhi in Ghatota, HP pic.twitter.com/gcaeR5H83X — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023

Braving the cold weather, hundreds of Congress workers, along with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, state party chief Pratibha Singh, state ministers and party MLAs, welcomed the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra at the Manser toll plaza near Indora.

#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Ghatota, Himachal Pradesh amid dense fog. pic.twitter.com/ToVNvwFFQF — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023

During the Himachal leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi will interact with the people and also address a public meeting at Malot village. A rally will be held on January 19 at Pathankot.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu earlier took stock of arrangements at the Manser toll plaza and the venue of the public meeting at Malot village and asked officials to make fool-proof arrangements so that minimum inconvenience is caused to the general public. The Chief Minister also directed party workers to ensure this event becomes a memorable one.

Scores of people joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday as it resumed from Tanda as part of its Punjab leg amid biting cold conditions. Many people, including singer Rabbi Shergill, were seen joining the march.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, party leader Harish Chaudhary, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, MLAs Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, Aruna Chaudhary, former minister Vijay Inder Singla, former Speaker Rana KP Singh, among others, were seen accompanying Gandhi during the yatra.

Several party workers could be seen carrying the national flag during the march. Gandhi, wearing a half-sleeved T-shirt, could be seen getting photos clicked with a group of women during the yatra. In the evening, a girl could be seen giving a kite to Gandhi. The Congress MP also got a picture clicked with a group of children.

The march, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. It has so far passed through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

