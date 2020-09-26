Rahul Gandhi extends birthday wishes to ex-PM Manmohan Singh, says India feels the absence of a PM like you

New Delhi: With the former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh turning 88 today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praised him as a PM with honesty, decency and dedication.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said that India feels the absence of a PM like Dr Manmohan Singh taking a dig at the BJP government.

Rahul's tweet read, ''India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all. Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead.''

Born on September 26, 1932, Dr Manmohan Singh served as the 13th Prime Minister of India between 2004 and 2014 after the UPA defeated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. The economist served as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 1998 to 2004.

Currently, he is a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan.