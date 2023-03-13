'Rahul Gandhi Tried To Defame India In London, Should Apologize': Uproar In Lok Sabha Over Congress MP's Remarks

New Delhi: The second part of the Budget session began on a stormy note on Monday (March 13, 2023) with the ruling party's MPs demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks in the UK. As soon as the proceedings started in Lok Sabha, Defence Minister stood up and said that Gandhi has tried to "defame" India in London through his remarks on Indian democracy.

"Mr Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of the Lok Sabha, has gone to London and tried to defame India and said that the democratic system in India is completely collapsing. He has also said that foreign forces should save India's democracy," Singh said.

This House should condemn his remarks and he should tender an apology, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (MP) lawmaker demanded.

श्री राहुल गांधी, जो लोकसभा के सदस्य हैं, उन्होंने लंदन में जाकर भारत को बदनाम करने की कोशिश की है और कहा है कि भारत में लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था पूरी तरह से तहस-नहस हो रही है।



उन्होंने यह भी कहा है कि विदेशी ताकतों को भारत के लोकतंत्र को बचाना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/0JHsP06e0L — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 13, 2023

A similar statement was also made by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who asked where was democracy when fundamental rights were "trampled" (during the Emergency) and where was democracy when an ordinance, duly approved by the Union Cabinet, was torn (by Rahul Gandhi during the UPA government).

The defence minister's demand was also supported by ruling alliance members.

Speaker Om Birla said democracy in India is strong and getting stronger.

As Congress members protested strongly, the speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Gandhi had recently alleged in London that the structures of Indian democracy are under 'brutal attack' and that there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.