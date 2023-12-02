Raigarh Constituency Election Results 2023: Congress’ Prakash Shakrajeet Naik VS BJP’s OP Choudhary

The Election Commission of India has stated that the Raigarh Assembly Constituency Election 2023 would take place on December 3 for the purpose of counting votes and announcing results.

2023 Raigarh Chhattisgarh Election: contesting candidates The ruling Indian National Congress (INC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Independent will compete fiercely for the Raigarh Assembly seat (IND). Following the notification by the ECI, all of the selected candidates will be known. Raigarh Constituency Assembly Election 2023 is quite Significant as in the state of Chhattisgarh, the Raigarh is a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat.

Election Results for Raigarh Constituency CH: 2018 Important Events With 69062 votes, Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, resident Prakash Shakrajeet Naik, won the seat. Roshanlal of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who had received 54482 votes, was defeated by him. There were 14580 votes in favor.

Election Results for Raigarh Constituency CH: 2008 Important Events In the 2008 CH Assembly elections, Dr. Shakrajeet Nayak of the INC became victorious from the Raigarh constituency with 72054 votes, while Vijay Agrawal of the BJP received 59110 votes. There were 12944 votes separating the winners.



