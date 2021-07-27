Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rainfall in the capital today

New Delhi: In a relief to Delhiites from sultry weather conditions, several parts of the national capital received incessant rainfall on Tuesday (July 27) morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department`s (IMD) prediction on Tuesday morning, a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is likely in many parts of Delhi and Haryana and Rajasthan.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over many places of North-west Delhi, Central Delhi, South-Delhi, Southwest-Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, Bhiwadi, Bawal, Narnaul, Kosli, Rewari, Nuh, Manesar (Haryana), Tizara, Alwar, Rajgarh, Deeeg, Nagar, Khairthal, Mehndipur, Mahwa, Lachmanngarh, Nadbai (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas during the next 2 2 hours," tweeted IMD at 5.26 am.

27-07-2021; 0550 IST: Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over many places of South-west Delhi, New-Delhi (IGI Airport, Dwarka, Palam), Central Delhi, South-Delhi, Southwest-Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, Bhiwadi, Bawal, Rewari, Manesar (Haryana) and — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 27, 2021

Sultry weather troubled the national capital with maximum temperature recorded at 33.1 degrees Celsius on Monday and 37.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Meanwhile the Delhi government has been implementing gradual relaxations to the lockdown imposed to contain the second wave of COVID-19.

Apprehensive about a possible third COVID wave, owners of many yoga institutes in the national capital said they prefer to continue conducting their classes in the online mode for some more time despite the Delhi government allowing them to operate in-person from Monday.

Gymnasiums, on the other hand, have geared up to reopen with 50 per cent capacity with several of them starting the sanitization process at their facilities and even offering special discounts for customers vaccinated against COVID-19.

