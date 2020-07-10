Rains lash Chennai; weather likely to continue for next 48 hours, says IMD

Chennai: Moderate rains, accompanied with thunder and lightning, lashed most parts of Chennai on Friday morning. According to the IMD, the weather conditions are likely to continue for the next few days, there is likely to be an increase in rainfall in the State.

The IMD forecast on Thursday said: "The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Light rain with lightning or thunder is likely to occur over some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatue is likely to be around 37 and 27 degrees Celcius, respectively."

While the Regional Meteorological Centre bulletin on Thursday evening predicted heavy rainfall for interior and coastal Tamil Nadu until July 13. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in isolated places during the said period.

According to the Meteorological Department, the spell of rain in the state is becuase of the convergence of the south westerlies over the Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, the IMD predicts heavy rainfall activity for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Haryana and Punjab.