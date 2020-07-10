हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chennai

Rains lash Chennai; weather likely to continue for next 48 hours, says IMD

Moderate rains, accompanied with thunder and lightning, lashed most parts of Chennai on Friday morning. According to the IMD, the weather conditions are likely to continue for the next few days, there is likely to be an increase in rainfall in the State. 

Rains lash Chennai; weather likely to continue for next 48 hours, says IMD

Chennai: Moderate rains, accompanied with thunder and lightning, lashed most parts of Chennai on Friday morning. According to the IMD, the weather conditions are likely to continue for the next few days, there is likely to be an increase in rainfall in the State. 

The IMD forecast on Thursday said: "The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Light rain with lightning or thunder is likely to occur over some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatue is likely to be around 37 and 27 degrees Celcius, respectively."

While the Regional Meteorological Centre bulletin on Thursday evening predicted heavy rainfall for interior and coastal Tamil Nadu until July 13. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in isolated places during the said period.

According to the Meteorological Department, the spell of rain in the state is becuase of the convergence of the south westerlies over the Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, the IMD predicts heavy rainfall activity for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Haryana and Punjab.

Tags:
ChennaiChennai rainsRains in ChennaiIMD
Next
Story

Gangster Vikas Dubey snatched cop's 9mm pistol, shot dead while trying to escape: UP Police
  • 7,93,802Confirmed
  • 21,604Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M57S

UP CM Yogi Adityanath may hold press conference regarding Vikas Dubey's encounter