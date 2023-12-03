Rajasthan CM Gehlot Hands Over Resignation Letter, Says ‘Unexpected Result For Everyone’

As the BJP heads towards victory in the Rajasthan Assembly polls, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot handed over his resignation letter to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday.

"Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reached Raj Bhavan on Sunday and submitted his resignation from the post of Chief Minister to Governor Kalraj Mishra," according to a press statement from the Rajasthan governor's office.

Meanwhile, Governor Mishra accepted the resignation with immediate effect and urged Gehlot to continue working until the formation of the new government in the state, the release stated. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday called it an 'unexpected result' and said that he humbly accepts the mandate given by the public in the state.

In a post on X, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "We humbly accept the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public."

He said that the schemes started by him should continue in the new BJP government.

"I wish the new government all the best. My advice to them is that despite working hard, we were not successful, but it does not mean that they should stop working after coming to the government. All the schemes including OPS, Chiranjeevi and the pace of development that we have given to Rajasthan in these five years should be taken forward," he said.

Ashok Gehlot also thanked the Congress workers and said, "Those party workers who worked hard in this election, I express my gratitude to them and all the voters who believed in us."

According to recent trends, Gehlot is leading from the Sardarpura constituency with a margin of 26,396 votes against BJP candidate Mahendra Rathore.

Meanwhile, the BJP is leading on 115 seats in a 200-member Assembly. Congress is ahead on 69 seats.

Rajasthan went to the polls on 199 of 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100. In the Karanpur constituency, elections were adjourned due to the passing away of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.