हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manish Tewari

Rajya Sabha has become a parking lot: Congress leader Manish Tewari slams his own party

On Sunday (May 29), the Congress party announced the names of 10 candidates from seven states for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Rajya Sabha has become a parking lot: Congress leader Manish Tewari slams his own party
Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Manish Tewari took a dig at his own party after many prominent Congress leaders failed to receive a ticket to Rajya Sabha. On Sunday (May 29), the Congress party announced the names of 10 candidates from seven states for the Rajya Sabha elections. The names of many prominent leaders are missing from the list leading to voices of dissatisfaction rising in the party.

Regarding the same, Manish Tewari said, "In my personal opinion, Rajya Sabha has stopped carrying out the functions for which it was constituted. Rajya Sabha has now become a parking lot. It needs to be examined whether or not the country needs Rajya Sabha now: Manish Tewari, Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab."

 

Earlier, he had also issued a statement after the unfortunate killing of artist and Congress member Sidhu Moose Wala in which he claimed that 'somebody' is trying to test the red lines of the new Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Tewari observed that since Bhagwant Mann's government had taken to office, there have been 'series of unfortunate incidents'.

He gave examples of 'killing of some Kabaddi players, attack of Punjab Intelligence HQ in Mohali, attack on a police personnel in Jalandhar and killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

He said, "Since new govt was formed in Punjab there've been series of unfortunate incidents beginning with killing of some Kabaddi players, attack on Punjab Intelligence HQ in Mohali, attack on a police personnel in Jalandhar and now killing of Sidhu Moose Wala."

 

Manish requested Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take police into confidence and ensure law and order in Punjab. Tewari also suggested an objective audit be carried out to determine which people need security as it is the responsibility of state and Centre to protect them.

 

For the unversed, in less than 24 hours after the Punjab government withdrew the security of Sidhu Moose Wala, the music artist and Congress member was brutally murdered on Sunday (May 29) evening. According to police sources, Canadian gangster Goldy Brar has claimed the responsibility for the murder, and the infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is said to have planned the murder while sitting in Tihar Jail. 

 

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Manish TewariSidhu Moose Walasidhu moose wala deathRajya SabhaPunjab CMBhagwant MannSidhu MoosewalaCongressAAPBJPPunjab
Next
Story

India getting out of 'vicious cycle' of corruption and scams witnessed before 2014: PM Modi on NDA govt's 8th anniversary

Must Watch

PT2M22S

UPSC announced the results of Civil Services Examination 2021, Shruti Sharma becomes topper