Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced to set up a judicial commission under the sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court to investigate the killing of Congress leader and popular Punjabi Singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moose Wala, ANI reported. “CM BhagwantMann announces to set up Judicial commission under the sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court to probe the killing of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala. CM says perpetrators of the heinous crime will be behind the bars soon,” tweeted CMO Punjab. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa by a group of gunmen.

According to the latest media reports, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed the responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

Expressing condolences on the death of Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that he was shocked by the singer's gruesome murder. "I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal to everyone to stay calm," tweeted Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Meanwhile, Six people have been detained in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, and the footage from five different CCTVs that have the videos of the movement of Mossewala and the assailants is being investigated, as per the reports. Police have confirmed a gunshot was also heard in one of the CCTV videos, say media reports.

Moosewala was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in Punjab, police said. He was 27 years old. He was travelling in his vehicle when the assailants fired at the singer and his two friends. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.