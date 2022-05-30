New Delhi: New information has come to the fore about the brutal murder of Congress politician and singer Sidhu Moosewala (Sidhu Moose Wala) in Mansa, Punjab. According to police sources, the assailants surrounded Sidhu's car and opened fire. There were 14 bullet marks on the front glass of Sidhu's car. There were 3 bullet marks on the bonnet. The front seats of Sidhu's vehicle were also ripped with bullets. Police sources said a total of 30 rounds of bullets were fired. The attackers were following the Punjabi singer-politician in three cars. They had sophisticated guns with them which turned out to be AN-94 Russian assault rifle, the 1994 Avtomat Nikonova model as per media reports.

Sidhu Moosewala murder

In less than 24 hours after the Punjab government withdrew the security, Sidhu Mussewala was brutally murdered on Sunday (May 29) evening. According to police sources, Canadian gangster Goldy Brar has claimed the responsibility for the murder, and the infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is said to have planned the murder while sitting in Tihar Jail.

An FIR has already been lodged in connection with the brutal murder of Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Mansa, Punjab and Sidhu's father Balkaur Singh has also lodged a complaint with the Mansa police station.

Sidhu Moose Wala's father reveals information on death threats

The FIR lodged by Sidhu Mussewala's father has yielded new information. Balkaur Singh mentioned that Sidhu used to get death threats from different gangs demanding money. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is one of them. Sidhu was threatened with murder by this mess. Sidhu used to travel with bulletproof cars even after the government protection was lifted. But on the day of the incident, he went out in Mahindra's Thar jeep. He was in the driver's seat with two friends.

An FIR has been registered under sections 302, 307 and 341 in the case. A case has been registered under sections 25 and 27 of the Arm Act at City One of the Indian Penal Code. Police sources said around 30 rounds were fired in the incident.

Live TV