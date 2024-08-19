Raksha Bandhan Marks The Conclusion Of Annual Amarnath Yatra; 5.12 Lakh Pilgrims Visit Holy Cave

The annual Amarnath Yatra, a pilgrimage to the holy mountain shrine in South Kashmir, concluded today after a span of 52 days. This year, the yatra saw 5.12 lakh pilgrims visiting the shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The final leg of the journey was led by Mahant Swami Deependra Giri, who carried the holy mace, ‘Chhari Mubarak,’ from Panchtarni to the holy cave. The procession reached its destination in the afternoon, where a grand ‘Pooja Archana’ was conducted amid traditional rituals and prayers.

Beginning on June 29, the yatra was conducted under stringent security measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all pilgrims. Today’s ceremonies included day-long prayers for world peace and the prosperity of humanity, with special prayers focused on the peace and progress of Jammu and Kashmir.

Swami Deependra Giri, the custodian of the Holy Mace Chhari Mubarak, commended the Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) for its enhanced arrangements under the leadership of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Swami Giri noted that the Chhari Mubarak Swami Amarnath ji reached the holy cave at 11 AM after performing Pujan at 'Amar Ganga.' The main pujan commenced at 1:30 PM following the end of 'Bhadra,' with traditional rituals and Vedic hymns.

The atmosphere at the holy shrine was charged with spiritual energy as pilgrims collectively chanted "Har Har Mahadev" following the Pujan.

The Chhari Mubarak is scheduled to leave Camp Panchtarni tomorrow morning for a night halt at Pahalgam. The pujan and visarjan ceremonies will take place on August 21, 2024, on the banks of the Lidder River at Pahalgam, marking the end of the Amarnath Yatra for 2024. The Chhari Mubarak had begun its journey from the Dashnami Akhara temple in Srinagar on August 14, making stops at various temples and spending two nights in Pahalgam before proceeding to the cave shrine.