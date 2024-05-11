New Delhi: BJP leader Navneet Rana again attacked AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and said that such "cannons" were kept outside the house for decoration. This response comes after Owiasi's remark that his younger brother Akbaruddin is a canon that they are keeping under control.

BJP shared a video on an official handle and said that the Ram devotees are now roaming across the streets in India. While responding to Owiasi, she said that such cannons we kept outside their house for decoration.

"Owaisi in a speech said that he has kept his brother under control and he is a cannon. We keep such cannons outside our house for decoration," she said in a video.

She further added that Ram Bhakts are roaming every street across the nation. "Ram bhakts and Modi ji's lions are roaming every street across India now. I am coming to Hyderabad, I would like to see who stops me," she said.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader Rana was booked on Friday for her remarks against the Congress at a campaign event in the state. While canvassing for BJP candidate Madhvi Latha, who is contesting from Hyderabad constituency, Rana said that every vote cast in favour of the Congress will be a "vote for Pakistan".

Rana is a BJP candidate to contest from Maharashtra's Amravati constituency against Congress leader Balwant Basawant Wankhede in the ongoing general election. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election she secured victory in Amravati parliamentary constituency.