Ram Janmabhoomi Temple trust to meet today to review construction, report will be sent to PM Modi

Ayodhya: To review the status and progress of the construction of Ayodhya’s famous Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir project, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is set to hold a meeting on Sunday. The meeting will take place at Ayodhya’s Circuit House, reported ANI quoting sources. According to the news agency, eleven members of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust reached the holy city for the discussion, including, Nipendra Mishra, chairman of the building construction committee. Before the meeting, the officials of the trust conducted a site inspection in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

Agenda of the Ram Janmabhoomi meeting

According to sources, the agenda of the meeting is to review and inspect the process of Ram Mandir construction.

Apart from this, the account of income expenditure will be presented in the meeting. Trust`s general secretary Champat Rai, member Anil Mishra, Mahant Dinendra Das, Raja Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, Kameshwar Chaupal and treasurer of the trust Govind Dev Giri will be present in the meeting

The meeting of the Building Construction Committee is held every month. According to the Trust, which is in charge of the construction of the temple, the sanctum sanctorum is expected to be completed by December 2023.

Report will be sent to PM Modi

Sources said the progress of temple construction will be sent to the Prime Minister`s Office.

The foundation stone for the construction of Ram Temple`s `Garbha Griha` or the sanctum sanctorum of the temple was laid by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in June this year.

The construction of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram temple and since then the construction work of the temple is going on.

(With PTI inputs)