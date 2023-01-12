'Ramcharitmanas spreads HATRED in society': Bihar's education minister stokes controversy

Patna: Bihar’s Education Minister Chandrashekhar has stoked a bitter controversy by claiming that ‘Ramcharitmanas,’ an epic Hindu religious book which is based on Ramayana, "spreads hatred in the society". Chandrashekhar made these remarks while addressing the students at the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University during which he described Ramcharitmanas and Manusmriti as books that divide society. "Why was Manusmriti burnt, because many abuses were given in it against a large section. Why was Ramcharitmanas resisted and which part was resisted? Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk."

The minister said that ‘Manusmriti and Ramcharitmanas’ are books that spread hatred in society as it prevents Dalits-backwards and women in society from getting an education. "Manusmriti, Ramcharitmanas, Bunch of Thoughts by Guru Golwalkar... these books are books that spread hatred. Hatred will not make the country great, love will make the country great," he added.

Earlier this month, Kerala Minister and Communist leader MB Rajesh made a similar statement about Manusmriti claiming that the cruel caste system is based on Manusmriti. Speaking at a programme of Varkala Sivagiri Mutt, Rajesh had said, "If Kerala has an acharya, it`s Sree Narayana guru and not Adi Shankaracharya. Shankaracharya was an advocate of the cruel caste system that is based on Manusmriti. Sree Narayana guru worked to weed out the caste system. Shankaracharya has not only supported the caste system but has also been its spokesperson."

Sack the minister, says top Ayodhya seer

Reacting to Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar`s controversial remarks over the Hindu religious book Ramcharitmanas, Ayodhya seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya has demanded that the Minister should be sacked from his post.

"The way Bihar`s Education Minister has described Ramcharitmanas book as a book that spreads hatred, the whole country is hurt by it, it is an insult to all Sanatanis, and I demand legal action for this statement. That he should be sacked from the post of minister within a week. And he should apologize, if this does not happen, then I declare a reward of Rs 10 crores, to the one who will chop off the tongue of Bihar`s Education Minister Chandrashekhar," Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, Tapaswi Chawani Temple said.

The seer said that such remarks will not be tolerated at all. Ramcharitmanas is a sacred book that connects and not divides.