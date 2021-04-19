हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Rapid COVID-19 tests to be conducted at airports, railway and bus stations: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Monday (April 19) declared that rapid COVID-19 tests will be carried out on passengers at airports, bus and railway stations coming to the state amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases.

Rapid COVID-19 tests to be conducted at airports, railway and bus stations: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
File Photo

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Monday (April 19) declared that rapid COVID-19 tests will be carried out on passengers at airports, bus and railway stations coming to the state amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases.

The UP CM said that 50 per cent of '108' ambulances will be dedicated for COVID-19 patients. “Before any medical college is recognized in state, it should be ensured that respective college has its own oxygen plant. 50% of 108 ambulances to be dedicated for Covid only. Rapid testing to begin at airports, bus and railway stations of inter-state passengers.” UP CMO said quoting Adityanath. 

The UP CM attended a virtual meet with members of ‘COVID-19 management Team-11’. 

Yogi also said that around 20,000-30,000 Remdesivir vials will be brought on Monday, while a new consignment of injections will reach the state within the coming days. “20,000-30,000 Remdesivir vials will reach here today. A new consignment of Remedisvir will be received within the next 3 days. Except for special circumstances, total oxygen produced by all industrial units should be used for medical purposes only.”

“3 new oxygen plants will also be set up at different places in state each week. With DRDO's help, new oxygen plant with a capacity of 220 cylinders will be installed and made operational in next 2-3 days. Government of India has allocated 750 MT oxygen,” the CM said.

The UP CM had tested COVID-19 positive on April 14 and has been in isolation since. 

(With ANI inputs)

Uttar PradeshCOVID-19CoronavirusYogi Adityanath
