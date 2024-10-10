RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das pays homage to Ratan Tata

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das paid last respect to the mortal remains of legendary industrialist Ratan Tata on Thursday. Following this, in a heartfelt post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) he acknowledged Tata's immense contributions to India's economic growth and industry.

He wrote, “Honoured to have paid my respects to the mortal remains of Shri Ratan Tata. Truly a great visionary. Strong believer of ethics in corporate governance. He was also a member of RBI central board for more than 12 years. When the economic history of modern India is written, even one full volume will not suffice to describe Shri Ratan Tata’s phenomenal achievements. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Das had also served as the Titan Chairman in the past. The 25th RBI Governor, Das, was nominated by the Tamil Nadu Government to serve as the Chairman of a Tata Group Company, Titan from 2006 to 2008.

As far as Tata Group is concerned, the markets have been speculating about the Tata Sons IPO. However, Tata Sons has dismissed any intentions of launching an initial public offering (IPO), despite requests from the SP Group, one of its shareholders, to list its shares, reported Business Standard. Additionally, Tata Sons is awaiting approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for its application to relinquish its registration as a non-banking financial company (NBFC) and continue operating as an unregistered core investment company (CIC).