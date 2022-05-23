RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Results 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce Class 12 board exam results soon. According to the media reports, RBSE will released Rajasthan Board Class 12 board exam results today (May 23, 2022). However, no official conformation has been made by the board yet. The RBSE board results will be made available to the students online on RBSE’s official portal, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Once released, students will also be able to check their results through the DigiLocker App or website and through SMS.

RBSE Class 12 Results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of RBSE - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'class 12 board results' on the homepage

Step 3: In the new page enter your registration number and other required information

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Take a printout of the results for future reference

It may be noted that the RBSE board exams were conducted offline between March 24 and April 26 for over 20 lakh students this year. Students who appeared in the examination are advised to check the official website of the education board on a frequent basis as the result date and other information regarding results will be released there.