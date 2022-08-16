REET 2022: Board of Secondary Examination Rajasthan, BSER has released an important notice regarding the REET 2022 application correction. An official notice released on August 16, 2022 states that the candidates who sent their application form to the REET office can visit the office, till September 18, 2022 (3 pm) to rectify the errors, if any. Candidates visiting the REET office in person would be required to carry the supporting documents for details they want to rectify.

As per the official notice, No representations will be entertained for REET Application correction after the aforementioned date and time. Candidates who appeared for the REET 2022 exam are waiting for the BSER REET 2022 answer key to be released.

REET Answer Key Shortly

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, BSER will soon release the REET 2022 answer key on its official website reetbser2022.in. As per the latest media reports, BSER is expected to release the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher, REET 2022 Answer Key tomorrow, August 16. Also according to the past trends, the provisional answer key is released within 10-15 days of the examination. Candidates must notice that the BSER has not issued official notice regarding the release date and time of the REET answer key and an official confirmation is awaited.

REET 2022 Cut off

REET 2022 Exam was conducted by BSER Ajmer on July 23 and July 24, 2022 for over 16 lakh candidates. BSER Ajmer will release the final cut off scores for REET 2022 at the time of the result declaration.REET 2022 question booklet has also been released at reetbser2022.in.