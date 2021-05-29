हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Remdesivir injection

Remdesivir production ramped up over 10 times, central allocation to states, UTs stopped: Govt

Remdesivir production ramped up over 10 times, central allocation to states, UTs stopped: Govt
Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: Union Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya said on Saturday (May 29) that the Centre has stopped allocation of Remdesivir to states as the supply of the critical antiviral medication has surpassed the demand.

The Minister took to Twitter to make the announcement and wrote, "Now the country has enough #Remdesivir as the supply is much more than the demand. So we have decided to DISCONTINUE the Central Allocation of Remdesivir to States.”

 

The Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers noted that the supply of the drug, which is being used to treat COVID-19, has been ramped up over ten times from just 33,000 vials a day on April 11, 2021 to 3,50,000 vials per day currently.

The government has also increased the number of plants producing Remdesivir from just 20 to 60 plants within a month, he added.

Besides, the Centre has decided to procure 50 lakh vials of Remdesivir to maintain it as a strategic stock for emergency requirement, Mandaviya said.

"But I have also directed @nppa_india & @CDSCO_INDIA_INF to continuously monitor the availability of Remdesivir in the country," he noted.

In order to improve supply, the government has already waived customs duty on Remdesivir, its raw materials and other components used in making the antiviral drug in order to help augment domestic availability and reduce the cost of the injection.

On April 11, in view of increased demand for Remdesivir, the Centre banned the export of the injection and its active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) till the situation improves.

Various drug companies have also cut the prices of Remdesivir injection following intervention of the government.

