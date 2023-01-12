'Reminded people of women's safety': BJP MP Pragya Thakur defends her 'sharpen the knives' remark

New Delhi: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur is still under fire for her statement at a public event in Shivamogga, Karnataka, where she reportedly suggested that individuals should sharpen their knives in order to protect themselves and their families. In response, 103 former bureaucrats had written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calling for action against the MP.

Pragya Thakur's controversial 'sharpen the knife' statement

During the speech in question, Pragya reportedly said: "Keep your daughters safe and protected. Keep weapons at home. Sharpen the knife used to cut vegetables. If our vegetables are cut well, heads and mouths of our enemies will also be cut well." These statements were met with backlash, with many accusing Pragya of promoting violence and hate speech.'

BJP MP defends her stance

As quoted by ANI, Pragya issued a statement in her defense. She said, "The public knows what is good.. what is right, what is legal, what is illegal, people of all ideologies live in the country and if I remind them of their rights for the safety of women and girls, then there is no need for them to be troubled." She further added, "They will be happy if my (MP) membership is gone, they will be happy I dont care at all. Those who are opposing me, I have always stood for the self-respect of our self-respecting women, and for the respect of women, I will stand in future. I dont care about such people at all."

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar criticises Thakur for 'hateful language'

The incident also caught the attention of Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar who criticized the MP and said "People who are actually virtuous never speak about violence. They never use hate language instead they speak only to unite people not to divide them. But Sadhvi Pragya is completely doing the opposite, she is asking people to keep sharpened knives at home. Which type of sadhvi is she, I don`t understand."

Pragya's statement has been widely criticized by many for promoting violence and for encouraging people to arm themselves with knives instead of promoting peace and non-violence. This is not the first time that the MP has been in controversy, she has been previously criticized for making divisive statements. The letter from the former bureaucrats to the Lok Sabha speaker calls for action to be taken against the MP and her statements, on the ground of promoting hatred and encouraging violence.

(With ANI inputs)