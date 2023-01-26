Republic Day 2023: A Look at What’s Different This Year

Republic Day 2023: This year's Republic Day celebration will offer energy, enthusiasm, patriotic spirit, and "Jan Bhagidari," as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in honour of the 75th anniversary of India's independence, which is celebrated as "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav."

The 74th Republic Day celebrations in India will take place on January 26, 2023. To commemorate this day, the nation has numerous new events planned, ranging from the biggest drone show to the traditional march on the Kartavya path.

The week-long festivities started on January 23, the anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary. Aadi Shaurya - Parv Parakram ka, a unique military tattoo and tribal dance festival, was held in New Delhi on January 23 and 24 to commemorate the occasion.

Along with the Beating the Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk and the PM's NCC rally, the grand parade will feature the Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces, tableaux displayed by the States and Central Ministries/Departments, cultural performances by children, acrobatic motorcycle rides, and a fly-past.

Here are some key factors and events of this year's Republic Day celebration:

Chief guest

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the parade.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the Nation from Kartavya Path in celebrating Republic Day and saluting all contingents.

The Parade

The Republic Day parade, which will commence at around 10:30 am, will be a special mix of the nation's military strength and power and cultural diversity, portraying the country's growing indigenous capabilities, Nari Shakti, and the creation of a "New India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the National War Memorial before the parade ceremony. He will set a wreath on behalf of the nation as a solemn tribute to the fallen soldiers and thereafter watch the parade from the saluting dais at Kartavya Path with the other dignitaries.

As per custom, the National Flag will be hoisted before the National Anthem and a thunderous 21-gun salute. The 21-gun salute will be fired by 105-mm Indian Field Guns, one of many firsts.

This year, Parade Commander Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and a second-generation Army officer, will lead the march. The Parade Second-in-Command will be Major General Bhavnish Kumar, Chief of Staff for the HQ Delhi Area.

Tribal dance festival and military tattoo

To mark the occasion, a one-of-a-kind Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival 'Aadi Shaurya - Parv Parakram ka' was organised in New Delhi on 23 and 24 January. Both the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs jointly organised this event.

Egyptian contingent

The Egyptian Armed Forces' combined Band and Marching contingent, under the command of Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy, will march down the Kartavya Path for the first time. The contingent will be consistent of 144 troops who will represent the various divisions of the Egyptian Armed Forces.

R-Day drone show

On this Republic Day, 3,500 domestic UAVs will illuminate the night sky over Raisina Hills in what will be India's largest drone display ever. In an effort to illustrate the nation's start-up ecosystem and the technological skill of the youth, the drones will reflect national leaders and events through precise synchronisation.

E-invites

E-invitations have replaced the usage of conventional invitation cards for attendees and spectators this year. For this, the website www.amantran.mod.gov.in was created. Through this portal, tickets, admit cards, invitation cards, and parking labels have all been made available for online purchase.

Bharat Parv celebrations

The Ministry of Tourism will host "Bharat Parv" in Delhi, India, from January 26–31, 2023, at Gyan Path in front of Red Fort, reflecting the "Jan Bhagidari" theme. It will feature Republic Day Tableaux, military band performances, cultural performances, food courts featuring cuisine from all over India, and a crafts bazaar.

Anamorphic Projection

A 3-D anamorphic projection will be set up for the "Beating the Retreat" event in a first-of-its-kind endeavour.

Special 'common' invites

On this year's Republic Day, ordinary citizens will be seen as special invitees. They are Shramyogis, former members of Central Vista, Kartvya Path, milk and vegetable vendors, street vendors, etc. They hail from various socio-economic backgrounds. They'll be seated at the Kartvya Path with the other invitees.

Veer Gatha 2.0

Veer Gatha was one of the innovative initiatives introduced as a part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" last year. It was created to educate and motivate kids about the heroic acts and sacrifices made by the armed forces.

The students (from 3rd to 12th Standard) submitted their entries in the form of poems, essays, drawings, multimedia presentations, etc. The Tri-Services organised virtual and in-person interactions between school children and Gallantry Award winners. From among the more than 19 lakh entries submitted nationwide, 25 were chosen as winners.

Vande Bharatam 2.0

The Vande Bharatam dance is being presented by the Ministry of Culture as a part of RDC 2023. The dancers were chosen from previous competitions held by the seven zonal cultural centres. The jury selected 503 dancers to participate in the grand cultural show during the Republic Day parade. This event's theme is "Nari Shakti."

