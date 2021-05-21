हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
farm laws

'Resume talks on farm laws': Farmers' Union body urges PM Narendra Modi

The farmers union body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resume talks over the three farm laws that had sparked a farmers' agitation in several parts of the country since November 2020. 

The farmer unions wrote a letter to PM Modi on Friday saying it cannot give up the struggle since it is a matter if life and death for the protesters. Despite several rounds of talks between farmers and government representatives the deadlock over the three farm laws remains. 

The farmer unions wrote a letter to PM Modi on Friday saying it cannot give up the struggle since it is a matter if life and death for the protesters. Despite several rounds of talks between farmers and government representatives the deadlock over the three farm laws remains. 

The government has maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Bhopal Singh appealed farmers sitting at Delhi borders to postpone the agitation saying that they must stand with the nation during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

It was prompted after reports of two deaths at the protest site.

"Two farmers died at Singhu border due to coronavirus. If farmers will keep dying like this who will agitate? I would like to request to farmers, that looking at the crisis in the country, we must postpone agitation for the time being," Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

The agitators are gathered along Delhi's borders, with thousands of farmers parked there since the protest began. They mostly constitute of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh.

The protesters want the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

