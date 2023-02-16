Rishi Sunak's Wife Akshata, her Parents Narayan Murthy, Sudha Spotted Holidaying in Goa; Pics go Viral

New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy and her parents - Infosys founder Narayan Murthy and author Sudha Murty - were spotted holidaying in Goa, recently. In the pictures going viral on social media, Akshata was also seen with her two daughters at the Benaulim beach in south Goa, which is about 40 km from the state capital Panaji.

A fisherman named Francis Fernandes, locally known as Pele, told news agency PTI that he immediately identified the UK First Lady when she approached him on Monday (February 13, 2023) inquiring about water sports at the popular tourist attraction.

"She (Akshata) asked me, is water sports safe in Goa?," Pele said.

"I told her, 'Ma'am, it is 100 per cent safe and I will keep you and your family safe if they wish to enjoy water sports'," he said.

More visuals of UK Prime Minister #RishiSunak's wife #AkshataMurthy with parents Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murthy and family members holidaying in Goa. pic.twitter.com/2Ux7mC4Vd6 — IANS (@ians_india) February 16, 2023

Pele called the meeting with Akshata and her mother Sudha Murty, who is an author, philanthropist and the chairperson of non-profit Infosys Foundation, a humbling experience.

"I feel every politician in India should learn from them. They are so down to earth," he said.

Pele had shot to fame earlier when he hosted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the south Goa beach.

Rishi Sunak, who is Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister, and Akshata Murty married in Bangalore in 2009.



The couple met while Sunak was studying for an MBA at Stanford University.

They have two daughters -- Anoushka and Krishna.