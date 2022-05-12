Patna: The issue of caste census is gaining momentum in Bihar's politics and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is apparently at the forefront to raise the issue. Expressing faith in Nitish Kumar, Yadav said that Bihar Chief Minister would soon call an all-party meeting over the issue.

Talking to reporters after meeting the Chief Minister on Wednesday, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly said, "The chief minister has given me assurance that he would soon call an all-party meeting to discuss the modalities of conducting this exercise in the state. I have full faith in the words of CM Nitish Kumar. Since he has given us the assurance, we must wait for some time."

Yadav is further quoted by PTI as saying, "The chief minister told me that he is also in favour of conducting the caste-based census in the state."

Earlier on Tuesday, the RJD leader had accused Kumar of adopting "delaying tactics" on the promise of conducting the caste-based census and gave him an ultimatum of 48 to 72 hours to set the process in motion.

Last year, Nitish Kumar had led an all-party delegation, of which Yadav was also a part, to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press the demand for a census of all castes. Upon the Centre's refusal, Nitish had reportedly indicated that he was ready to conduct a state-specific survey after convening an all-party meeting.

A census of all castes was last conducted in 1921 and leaders of Bihar are of the view that a fresh estimate of the population was essential to formulate policies that squarely addressed the needs of social groups.

On Tuesday, the RJD leader had also indicated that he might opt for a "padyatra" (foot march) from Patna to Delhi to press for the demand for a caste-based census in Bihar and in the country.

"We have a long-standing demand to conduct a caste-based census in Bihar. On the efforts of RJD and its leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, a motion for conducting a caste-based census was passed twice in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and Bihar Legislative Council," Tejashwi Yadav told IANS.

He further added that following their initiative, "leaders of all parties of Bihar also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, I am not seeing any option other than coming on the road and for a Padyatra from Patna to Delhi to conduct a caste-based census."

Through his Padyatra, Tejashwi Yadav reportedly sought to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. It was also guessed that Yadav was actually toying with the idea to take on Prashant Kishor, who recently announced to launch a 3,000 km `padyatra' (march) from Gandhi Ashram at Champaran on the Mahatma's birthday, October 2.

Reports say that Tejashwi Yadav is actually looking at Prashant Kishor as a possible political threat in Bihar in the next Lok Sabha and the Assembly elections.

(With Agency Inputs)