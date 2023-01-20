'Rozgar Mela' is proof of our good governance': PM Narendra Modi interacts with newly-inducted recruits

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated newly inducted recruits of different government departments and organizations and said that in the coming days, lakhs more families are set to be recruited into government jobs. The PM said that the `Rozgar Mela` drive has become an "identity of our good governance". "Rozgar Mela has become an identity of our good governance. It is a testament to our commitment towards keeping our promises," the Prime Minister said at the event which he said was the first Rozgar Mela of the year 2023. PM Modi today addressed the Rozgar Mela virtually and distributed 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits.

"In the coming days, lakhs of more families will get recruitment for government jobs. Rozgar Mela is being organised in the BJP and NDA-ruled states. Noting that even regular promotions were hampered in the earlier times, the Prime Minister underlined that the Centre has made changes in the recruitment process of the government, making it more streamlined and time-bound."

“Most of the recruits are members of the same family. There are many youths in them who are the first members of their families to have got a government job. They are satisfied that their capabilities have been respected due to a transparent and clear recruitment process. There was a time when even regular promotions were hampered by various reasons. There have been changes in the recruitment process of the Central government. Now, the recruitment process in the Central Government is more time bound and streamlined," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the newly inducted recruits will be "active participants in the journey of a developed India"."It is a new journey of life for those who have got the appointment letter today. Being an important part of the government, you will be an active participant in the journey of a developed India," PM Modi said in his address to the new recruits.

Reminding the recruits that employment in the government field is known as a "service" and not a "job", PM Modi said, "Just like `consumer is always right` our mantra has become `citizen is always right`. With Seva Bhav, we can create a positive effect on our citizens. "Prior to his address, the Prime Minister also interacted with the recruits of previous editions of the Rozgar Mela and sought their feedback on the online platform iGot Karmayogi.

The Prime Minister had last year launched the "Rozgar Mela" to provide employment to 10 lakh people. Today the PM underscored his government's efforts to create jobs in the last eight years amid the opposition`s constant criticism on the issue of unemployment.

In his address after more than 75,000 people were given appointment letters for various government jobs in the first tranche, PM Modi acknowledged the challenges facing the economy the world over with many countries hit by record inflation and unemployment, and said India is making every effort to come out of the situation unscathed.

The Prime Minister launched the concept of Rozgar Mela at the central level on the occasion of Dhanteras in the year 2022. This was the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh jobs at the central level of government. Since then, the Prime Minister has addressed Rozgar Melas of Gujarat, J-K, and Maharashtra governments, and also launched a Karmayogi Prarambh module for online orientation courses for all new appointees in various Government departments while distributing about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits.

