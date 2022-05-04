Sadhguru's Save Soil Movement: The breakthroughs so far

Since Sadhguru began his journey in London on 21st March, the Save Soil Movement has garnered global interest and support, with major breakthroughs within the short period of time. It has seen overwhelming support from all quarters across the globe, including citizens, influencers, governments and international organizations.

- The movement has seen several nations, including 7 Caribbean nations, Azerbaijan and Romania signing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Save Soil as a commitment to implement policies in that regard.

(A historic moment marked by the first #SaveSoil MOUs signed by the pearls of the ocean. Governments of Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, St Lucia, and St Kitts & Nevis — may your commitment to soil revitalization be an inspiration to the rest of the world)

- Several hundreds of influencers, celebrities, sportsmen and scientists from across the world have come forward to speak up for our soil, and spread awareness about the looming issue.

- Ministers and Members of parliament of Italy, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Czech Republic, The Vatican, have expressed their complete support and commitment to saving soil.

(Martin Kovac, Slovakia's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Meets Sadhguru to Discuss #SaveSoil)

- The French government’s ‘4 per thousand’ initiative to mitigate climate change and increase food security through soil regeneration has also signed an MoU.

The “4 per 1000: Soils for Food Security and Climate” initiative signs MoU with #SaveSoil Movement

- The Commonwealth of Nations, as well as the European Union, European agriculture and several pan-European organizations have also come forward to speak about the issue, and support the Save Soil movement.



- International organizations that are leading ecological action, such as IUCN and UN agencies - UNCCD, World Food Program, UNEP have come forward to partner with the movement.

The millions of citizens across countries vocally participating through on-ground events and on social media is testimony to everyone’s willingness to address the issue, as Sadhguru speaks to all the nations at COP15, later this week.